Ghanaian private jet broker reveals Diddy’s team has reached out to Black Sherif

Kelvin Mensah, also known as PJ Kev, is an entrepreneur born and raised in the Bronx, New York. In an interview with Hitz FM’s Andy Dosty, PJKev said he alerted Black Sherif about the effort made by Diddy’s team to get to him.
A Ghanaian Private jet broker, Kelvin Mensah, has revealed that the team of American super star, Diddy, reached out to him to connect them to Black Sherif.
“Didy reached out to me trying to get in contact with Black Sherif,. I told him {Black Sherif} on Instagram. I said Diddy’s Team is trying to reach out to you.”
He indicated that Black Sherif responded to his message on Instagram. However, he can’t tell if any fruitful negotiations have ensued as a result of him connecting them.
“Yea he did respond. I don’t know. I just connect the dots and go my way. I really don’t wanna be in the music game any more because I have no interest in the music business although I love music. It’s just not my thing.”
Diddy, who is the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment is known to have worked on Burna Boy’s ‘TWICE AS TALL’ album.
About PJ Kev
Since booking his first jet at 21, PJ Kev has been flying recording artists, celebrities, athletes, and top executives around the world; including the likes of Scott Disick, Young Thug, Tyga, The Kardashians, and Neymar Jr. just to name a few. His ever-expanding list of high-profile clientele has set him apart in this industry in addition to his relentless effort to master his craft. He is currently on a vacation in Ghana.
