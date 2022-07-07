Ghanaian private jet broker reveals Diddy’s team has reached out to Black Sherif

“Didy reached out to me trying to get in contact with Black Sherif,. I told him {Black Sherif} on Instagram. I said Diddy’s Team is trying to reach out to you.”

He indicated that Black Sherif responded to his message on Instagram. However, he can’t tell if any fruitful negotiations have ensued as a result of him connecting them.

“Yea he did respond. I don’t know. I just connect the dots and go my way. I really don’t wanna be in the music game any more because I have no interest in the music business although I love music. It’s just not my thing.”

Diddy, who is the founder of Bad Boy Entertainment is known to have worked on Burna Boy’s ‘TWICE AS TALL’ album.

