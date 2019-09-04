This new piece from Biggerman titled “Chucku chucku”, literally translates to “penetrate” and is already a Christmas banger. In the song, CJ talks about a lady he is seriously crushing on and that he wants to be more than just a friend with.

CJ will like to ‘Chucku Chucku’ things with this new banger

‘Chucku Chucku’ by CJ Biggerman was produced by UglyOniT, a young talented sound engineer.

Checkout CJ Biggerman – Chucku Chucku’ below;

https://soundcloud.com/cjbiggerman/chuku-chuku-ft-erza-tamaa-prod-by-uglyonit