Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill


WATCH Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill

It’s unclear what discussion went on between the two but from all indications or considering the caption of that post, something positive could may come out.

  • Published:
Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill play

Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill

US-based Ghanaian business mogul and musician Nana Yaw Opoku popularly known in the show business as Junior US has been spotted hanging out with Philadelphia rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams aka Meek Mill.

They two stars were spotted having a chit-chat which was shared on Junior’s Instagram on Tuesday, October 2.

It’s unclear what discussion went on between the two but from all indications or considering the caption of that post, something positive could may come out.

He captioned their short video: “Meek mill x JuniorUS. Something Big Coming!!! Stay tuned #situationTV every day we lit #Philly.”

READ MORE: Here's how much Elikem paid for Pokello's bride price

Aside from Meek Mill, Junior US has been spotted chilling with Nigerian Dancehall artiste Patoranking and Grammy Awards nominees; Desiigner, Rick Ross and Fabolous.

He has also announced a brand new single, titled “Everyday We Lit” featuring Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame.

According to him, his latest record, which is an Afrobeats banger, will be released on Saturday, October 6. He said the club banger will dominate the airwaves across the country when it drops.

Junior US, who owns EMG Records imprint and manages Ghanaian-US football star Derrick Jones, is known for his support for Ghanaian artistes outside the country.

His first mainstream single, titled “Kotomame” features Kobby of Wutah fame. He is said to have recorded a new banger with controversial Danehall star Shatta Wale scheduled for release soon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

VIDEO: Rapper Blaq Sam who allegedly got mad drops hot new freestyle VIDEO Rapper Blaq Sam who allegedly got mad drops hot new freestyle
VIDEO: Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge VIDEO Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challenge
WATCH: Zabel & Samini dish out new classic tune “Sika Nti” WATCH Zabel & Samini dish out new classic tune “Sika Nti”
#BFSuma10Years: Olamide, Tiwa Savage, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, others gear up for BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018 #BFSuma10Years Olamide, Tiwa Savage, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, MzVee, others gear up for BF Suma GHANA CONNECT 2018
Ahkan: Pastors, politicians are chilling whiles we are suffering - Ruff N Smooth member Ahkan Pastors, politicians are chilling whiles we are suffering - Ruff N Smooth member
Battle: Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert Battle Shaker, Ko-Jo Cue announce ‘Shaker vs Ko-Jo Cue’ joint concert

Recommended Videos

Video: Enam - Biibi Ba Video Enam - Biibi Ba
Video: Zabel - Sika Nti feat. Samini Video Zabel - Sika Nti feat. Samini
Audio: Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa) Audio Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa)



Top Articles

1 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the Kupe dance French...bullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 #BiibiBaChallenge 7 best “Biibi Ba” freestyles featuring Sarkodiebullet
4 Ahkan Pastors, politicians are chilling whiles we are suffering -...bullet
5 VIDEO Enam jumps on Sarkodie's "Biibi Ba" challengebullet
6 Ras Kuuku Singer announces new single “I Believe”bullet
7 WATCH Zabel & Samini dish out new classic tune “Sika Nti”bullet
8 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
9 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
10 #BFSuma10Years Olamide, Tiwa Savage, KiDi, Kuami...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video Enam - Biibi Babullet
3 Music Video Maccasio X Sarkodie - BiibiBa Challengebullet
4 Music Video Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammybullet
5 Video Wiyaala live at 16th London African Music Festival, UKbullet
6 Audio Sir & Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa)bullet
7 Music Video Shatta Wale - Thunder Fire feat. SM Militantsbullet
8 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist'...bullet
9 Video Ras Kuuku - I Love Youbullet
10 Video Zabel - Sika Nti feat. Saminibullet

Music

Sir &amp; Sante - Read ft. Okyeame Kwame (Prod. by Kaywa)
LISTEN Okyeame Kwame’s kids embark on reading project with song
Okomfour Kwadee
The Comeback! Support Okomfour Kwadee's comeback by playing his songs this weekend - Prince Mackay pleads
Wiyaala live at 16th London African Music Festival, UK
Lioness Tour London shows Wiyaala love (WATCH)
I will not do porn again, Lord Paper replies Willie Roi
Thanks But No Thanks I will not do porn again, Lord Paper replies Willie Roi
X
Advertisement