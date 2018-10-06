Ghanaian-US star Junior US hangs out with Meek Mill

news

US-based Ghanaian business mogul and musician Nana Yaw Opoku popularly known in the show business as Junior US has been spotted hanging out with Philadelphia rapper Robert Rihmeek Williams aka Meek Mill.

They two stars were spotted having a chit-chat which was shared on Junior’s Instagram on Tuesday, October 2.

It’s unclear what discussion went on between the two but from all indications or considering the caption of that post, something positive could may come out.

He captioned their short video: “Meek mill x JuniorUS. Something Big Coming!!! Stay tuned #situationTV every day we lit #Philly.”

Aside from Meek Mill, Junior US has been spotted chilling with Nigerian Dancehall artiste Patoranking and Grammy Awards nominees; Desiigner, Rick Ross and Fabolous.

He has also announced a brand new single, titled “Everyday We Lit” featuring Ahkan of Ruff N Smooth fame.

According to him, his latest record, which is an Afrobeats banger, will be released on Saturday, October 6. He said the club banger will dominate the airwaves across the country when it drops.

Junior US, who owns EMG Records imprint and manages Ghanaian-US football star Derrick Jones, is known for his support for Ghanaian artistes outside the country.

His first mainstream single, titled “Kotomame” features Kobby of Wutah fame. He is said to have recorded a new banger with controversial Danehall star Shatta Wale scheduled for release soon.