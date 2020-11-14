The award-winning artist released a new music video titled “Nkwasia Nwom”. At the beginning of the video, the versatile artiste shows his disdain for ‘Stupid’ songs as he watches some music videos on TV and breaks the screen because he considers those songs as ‘gibberish’.

In the song, he addresses the trends in the Ghanaian music industry and how an artiste can easily make waves doing stupid and meaningless songs which he refers to as “Nkwasia Nwom”.

According to Kaykay Amponsah, in the 80’s and time past Ghanaians use to respect good music and sensible songs but in this new era sensible songs do not sell anymore, they get little or no attention at all. KayKay Amponsah said though he has ever been nominated in the Ghana Music Awards about some 10 years ago for his good song-writing skill in the Developmental Song of the Year category with his gender empowerment song “As Long As You Are A Woman”, he is still a struggling artist in the industry because he decided to stick to little or no controversy and good music.

KayKay Amponsah further named some artists as those in the Ghana music scene who are currently trending because of useless and meaningless content. He listed AY Poyoo, Ablekuma Nana Lace, Patapaa among others.

Despite the fact that ‘Stupid’ songs trend the most in the Ghanaian environment, Kaykay Amponsah insists that he will not follow the trend, but keep on to do the good ones for there is light at the end of every tunnel.

To get more details, check out his new song on all digital stores and on YouTube “Nkawsia Nwom” by KayKay Amponsah, and features Everlasting Tiki.