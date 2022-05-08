RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ghanaians reaction to VGMA23 on social media

Evans Effah

The 23rd edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards took place on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Grand Arena in Accra.

VGMA 23: What Ghanaians had to say about the event.
KiDi was crowned the VGMA Artiste of the Year. He also took home three other awards on the night including the Afrobeats Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year and Album of the Year awards.

Stonebwoy returned to win the Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year award.

Also the most popular artiste in Ghana currently, Black Sherif, won the Best New Artiste of the Year and Hip-hop Song of the Year award.

Kuami Eugene went home without an award on the night.

Many Ghanaians had a lot to say about the event including some red carpet and stage looks, the awardees, the performances and the stage design.

Below are some reactions of Ghanaians on social media;

