Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons

The jury of social media thinks Wendy Shay should be sentenced to the school of languages with hard labour in the English course for saying the question was 'dumb'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Wendy Shay

Social media schools Wendy Shay for calling an open question a reporter asked her as a ‘dumb question’.

According to Wendy Shay asking who she is as Wendy Shay doesn’t appear in her Book of Wisdom. But the jury of social media thinks otherwise as they judge her case and finally conclude that she be sentenced to the school of languages with hard labour in the English course.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay shuts down reporter for asking a ‘dumb’ question

This judgement rides on the coattails of displeasure expressed by the good people of Ghanaian upon seeing a video in which Wendy Shay verbally abused a reporter unprovoked.

Here goes the verdict:

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Twitter comment

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment

 

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Twitter comment

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment

 

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Twitter comment

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment

 

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Twitter comment

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment

 

15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons play

Instagram comment
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Don Cliff hooks up with Ahkan for new single "Fall In Love" (LISTEN) Don Cliff hooks up with Ahkan for new single "Fall In Love" (LISTEN)
Kofi Kinaata targets his haters with latest song "Malafaka" (LISTEN) Kofi Kinaata targets his haters with latest song "Malafaka" (LISTEN)
Top 10 Ghanaian songs of October 2018 Top 10 Ghanaian songs of October 2018
Wendy Shay shuts down reporter for asking a ‘dumb’ question Wendy Shay shuts down reporter for asking a ‘dumb’ question
For every Kwesi Nyantakyi, there's an Anas - M.anifest fires in B4Bonah's latest "Karma" For every Kwesi Nyantakyi, there's an Anas - M.anifest fires in B4Bonah's latest "Karma"
Bisa Kdei out with "Pocket" music video with Sarkodie (WATCH) Bisa Kdei out with "Pocket" music video with Sarkodie (WATCH)

Recommended Videos

E.L – Thinking E.L – Thinking
M.anifest – Fine Fine ft. Olamide M.anifest – Fine Fine ft. Olamide
Guru – Someway ft. Sarkodie Guru – Someway ft. Sarkodie



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale drops from Billboard Charts after one weekbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 Wendy Shay shuts down reporter for asking a ‘dumb’ questionbullet
4 Bisa Kdei out with "Pocket" music video with Sarkodie (WATCH)bullet
5 Maccasio pulls over 4,000 fans at Bukom Boxing Arena (Photos)bullet
6 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
7 For every Kwesi Nyantakyi, there's an Anas - M.anifest...bullet
8 Top 10 Ghanaian songs of October 2018bullet
9 Shatta Wale debuts Billboard Charts with “Reign” albumbullet
10 R2Bees hooks up with Wizkid for another banger “Supa”...bullet

Top Videos

1 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
2 Music Video: Strongman - Undefinedbullet
3 Music Video: Bisa Kdei - Pocket Feat. Sarkodiebullet
4 Audio: Sarkodie - Homicide feat. La Même Gangbullet
5 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
6 Music Video: Nana Boroo - Dada Naabullet
7 Wendy Shay - The Boy Is Mine feat. Enobullet
8 Music Video: Medikal - How Much remix ft. Sarkodie, Omar...bullet
9 Music Video: Kwesi Arthur x Kidi - Don’t Keep Me Waitingbullet
10 Music Video Patience Nyarko - Obi Nyanime feat. Bro Sammybullet

Music

eShun tops Central Music Awards 2018 with 8 nominations
eShun tops Central Music Awards 2018 with 8 nominations
E.L shares much-anticipated ''BVR'' mixtape; tops iTunes Ghana chart
E.L shares much-anticipated ''BVR'' mixtape; tops iTunes Ghana chart
Sista Afia to hold "Queen Solomon" album concert on December 1
Sista Afia to hold "Queen Solomon" album concert on December 1
Bisa Kdei is set to make visuals for his collaboration with Sarkodie available to the public
Bisa Kdei readies "Pocket" music video featuring Sarkodie
X
Advertisement