15 Ghanaians who think Wendy Shay should take some English lessons

Social media schools Wendy Shay for calling an open question a reporter asked her as a ‘dumb question’.

According to Wendy Shay asking who she is as Wendy Shay doesn’t appear in her Book of Wisdom. But the jury of social media thinks otherwise as they judge her case and finally conclude that she be sentenced to the school of languages with hard labour in the English course.

This judgement rides on the coattails of displeasure expressed by the good people of Ghanaian upon seeing a video in which Wendy Shay verbally abused a reporter unprovoked.

Here goes the verdict: