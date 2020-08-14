Choco Boy lasts jam titled “Bright Future”, which has been endorsed by US rapper The Game, has made its way through Nigerian iTunes Top Songs Chart and Audiomack’s afrobeats Genre Top Songs Chart.

Ghana's Choco Boy breaks into Nigerian market, enters iTunes and Audiomack charts

The song has become the new wave after it got featured on “The Games” Soundcloud Mixtape and got over 40,000 Streams in less than a month – thanks to African Entertainment Plug Hypeafrobeatz Promotions, who has been pushing the song.

Stream the official music video for Choco Boys “Bright Future Lies” below and don’t forget to share your candid opinion with us.