Glitch Africa officially launches in Ghana

Africa’s most inventive content house, Glitch Africa, has expanded its branch to one of the continent’s fastest-growing talent hubs. With the global focus on Ghana—music, tourism, culture, and economy, the decision was inevitable.
Glitch Africa has maintained the culture of projecting original African sounds and content since its launch in Lagos, Nigeria in 2021.
The CEO and Co-founder, Best Amakhian, reassures us of plans to grow even further to Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, and Tanzania in the coming months.
