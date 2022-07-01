RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Glitch Africa officially launches in Ghana

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeaturedByGlitchAfrica -

Glitch Africa officially launches in Ghana
Glitch Africa officially launches in Ghana

Africa’s most inventive content house, Glitch Africa, has expanded its branch to one of the continent’s fastest-growing talent hubs. With the global focus on Ghana—music, tourism, culture, and economy, the decision was inevitable.

Recommended articles

Lasmid and Gyakie officially become the first set of artiste to grace the stage

Glitch Africa has maintained the culture of projecting original African sounds and content since its launch in Lagos, Nigeria in 2021.

The CEO and Co-founder, Best Amakhian, reassures us of plans to grow even further to Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, and Tanzania in the coming months.

With the launch of Glitch Africa Studios in Ghana, you can build on this.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByGlitchAfrica

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'Anybody can inspire you' Davido says as he congratulates Tems on BET win

Davido, Tems

Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

Fireboy

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'