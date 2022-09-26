Global Citizen Festival; 4 Ghanaian acts that could have joined Sarkodie to blow our minds

Ghana's most decorated rapper raised his bar higher over the weekend with his masterclass performance at the just-ended Global Citizen Festival held in Accra at Ghana's Independence Square.

It was a solo performance that satisfied all patrons and viewers, however, after Usher brought out Oxlade, Tiwa Savage and Pheelz, all from Nigeria, to increase the excitement of fans, some Ghanaian Netizens have been wishing Sarkodie did the same to bring other Ghanaian acts to join his set.

However, it remains unclear if Sarkodie had the power to bring other acts on stage as the global show is one that came with strict rules and protocols established by the organizers.

Nevertheless, out of our wildest imaginations, here are 4 Ghanaian acts that could have joined Sarkodie to blow our minds and turn Ghana's Independence Square upside-down on the night of the Global Citizen Festival.

1.Efya

If it comes to enchanting performance, Efya is an institution with many departments. She will cast a spell on the crowd with her vocal prowess and commanding presence on stage.

Efya over the years has headlined so many unforgettable concerts that leave her with the best experience to create another magic on the Global Citizen Festival stage. The 'One of Your Singer' is the number female act with the best chemistry with King Sarkodie.

They have hit songs together and if for nothing at all, a performance of their 'I'm In Love With You' collaboration could have brought the Global Citizen stage.

2.Obrafour

Obrafour is one of the most revered Ghanaian rappers and even King Sark bows down to him. The crowd that came out over the weekend, would have witnessed what the people of Bethany beyond the Jordan saw when John The Baptist baptized Jesus Christ.

The 'Pae Mu Ka' rapper paved the way for many Ghanaian rappers, making him an icon star that would continue to shine across the globe for his witty lyrics about 'Asaase Yaa' and other monster hit classics under his belt.

Sarkodie has a collaboration with Obrafour titled 'Saa Oka Die No' and a performance of that tune will definitely be a goose-bumping one that will send waves across the country. It would have been a Trinity affair.

3.King Promise

Gregory Bortey Newman is King Promise for a reason. He is technically a new man in the Ghanaian music industry but he has successfully grabbed a seat among the 'Big o Gees' with his flawless craft.

Without a doubt, he is a promising Young King who has already earned familiarity across the globe. He is on record to have Ghana's most streamed album. He has never made a bad song neither did he disappoint on any collaboration. With the show being a global stage, King Promise is a national asset that will make us proud.

'Can't Let You Go', 'Anadwo', 'Double Trouble' and 'CCTV' are all monster-hit collaborations by Obidi and the 'Young Daddy Lumba' that could have arrested even the Ghana Cedi to for days at the Independence Square.

4.Akwaboah

With the kind of sophisticated instruments, we saw at the Global Citizen Festival, no other musical pair can rock them better Sarkodie and Akwaboah. The rapper and singer have worked on an album (Mary) that was recorded live.

Akwaboah is the son of Ghanaian music legend, Kwadwo Akwaboah, and he is a legend in the making himself as he created classic songs that will forever. He is one of the few Ghanaian musicians who has mastered live band performance.

Akwaboah and Sarkodie on the Global Citizen Festival stage would have been something that will definitely impact climate change and eradicate poverty.