Go back to porn - Willie Roi tells Lord Paper

Manager of the Zylofon Arts Club and showbiz pundit Willie Roi has advised musician Lord Paper to go back to his X-rated brand if he wants to succeed in the industry.

The legendary record producer made the assertion during Lord Paper’s recent interview on Zylofon FM.

According to the “Aben Wo Ha” producer, Lord created a unique brand with his X-rated content and would only succeed if he sticks to it.

Willie Roi was passing his judgement on Lord Paper’s latest Gospel banger “Fa Me Ye” when he dropped the bomb, firing missiles at him for switching his brand to suit the current trend.

“He got the buzz back then. You see, one person [Lord Paper] changed the whole industry with a concept and that is genius.

What he is currently doing is the current trend. We are trying to bring him back to normality. Let’s recognise genius and try to push them.

Where he was going was unique – nobody else was touching him,” Willi Roi opined.

When quizzed if Lord’s old approach hurt his brand, Willie argued that other ‘people succeeded’ with X-rated contents so his chances are high.

“There was no destruction ahead of him. People have already succeeded.

I’m already expecting porn to jump-start the industry. I support porn,” he said.

He went hard on Paper for changing his brand, saying: "His achievement was unique. He still can be there and say something wise, but I won’t support his new brand.”

