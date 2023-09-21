"God is alive, I'm being careful don't worry" Black Sherif reacts to Nigel Gaisie’s doom prophecy

In a subsequent interview on UTV's United Showbiz, Prophet Nigel Gaisie clarified that people had misconstrued his vision and that it was about Sherif Black, not Black Sherif.

Black Sherif, in a live Instagram conversation, addressed the issue and said, "The pastor says it's not about Black Sherif; he says it's about Sherif Black. Please don't call me Sherif Black. God is alive. If God dies, it means all of us die. Man can plan, but when I pull up, everywhere will shut down. Man can scheme, but God doesn't plan. God is alive; don't worry too much."

Despite these words, Black Sherif has emphasized the importance of being careful and acknowledged that only God has the power to take life, saying,

