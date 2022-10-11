RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

GOG Album: Shatta Wale reveals title of track no.1 'Cash Out'

Dorcas Agambila

Shatta Wale has been serving fans with diverse content on his social media account with a few days more to the release of his much-anticipated Gift of God Album.

After sharing a video highlighting his preparation for his upcoming album, Shatta Wale delighted fans by unveiling the album cover.

The simple but elegant album cover had the writing "Shatta Wale King of African Dancehall" at the top. A customized coin preceded the writing with an image of Shatta Wale, seven stars, and the album Gift of Gold title.

The On God crooner gave fans an insight into the inspiration behind the album's title, Gift of God. The album is meant to be an autobiography, a journey through Shatta Wale's life, highlighting his sacrifices, heroic deeds, and the rules of the Shatta Movement Empire, which is "Shatta Wale is Always Right."

Giving fans more details on the album, revealed the title of track no.1 on his upcoming album, Cash Out.

The Gift of God Album (GOG) will be released on Monday, October 17, 2022, three years after Shatta Wale teased its release. However, Shatta Wale is yet to share the full tracklist and features.

The Gift of God promises to be a fire packed album, comprising lots of international collaboration.

