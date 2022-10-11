GOG Album: Shatta Wale reveals title of track no.1 'Cash Out'

The simple but elegant album cover had the writing "Shatta Wale King of African Dancehall" at the top. A customized coin preceded the writing with an image of Shatta Wale, seven stars, and the album Gift of Gold title.

The On God crooner gave fans an insight into the inspiration behind the album's title, Gift of God. The album is meant to be an autobiography, a journey through Shatta Wale's life, highlighting his sacrifices, heroic deeds, and the rules of the Shatta Movement Empire, which is "Shatta Wale is Always Right."

Giving fans more details on the album, revealed the title of track no.1 on his upcoming album, Cash Out.

Cash out by Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

The Gift of God Album (GOG) will be released on Monday, October 17, 2022, three years after Shatta Wale teased its release. However, Shatta Wale is yet to share the full tracklist and features.