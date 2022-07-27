RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gospel artiste Ruth Adjei bags 4 nominations for 2022 Eminent Awards

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Ghanaian gospel musician, Ruth Adjei has bagged 4 nominations for the 2022 Eminent Awards.

Ruth Adjei
Ruth Adjei

She earned these covetable slots with her hit songs like 'Matchless father', 'Oshidaa', 'Woye Ohen', 'Mɛbɔ', 'Ma menyɛ dɛ wo', including her debut album Liquid prayers, which has all these singles on.

Recommended articles

She bagged nominations for the Gospel Artiste of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Artiste of the Year.

From 2021 to 2022, the artiste said God has been faithful to her.

Ruth Adjei has been touted as one of the hottest musicians when it comes to the new phase of gospel music.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kizz Daniel's 'Buga' is the most googled song in Nigeria

Kizz Daniel and Tekno

Tems credited as a songwriter on Beyonce's upcoming album

Tems, Beyoncé

'There's trouble in Lynx, Kuami Eugene wants to leave and I support him' - A Plus (VIDEO)

Kuami Eugene

GHAMRO board dissolved by court order, Rex Omar, others made interim directors

GHAMRO-INTERIM-DIRECTORS