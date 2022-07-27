Gospel artiste Ruth Adjei bags 4 nominations for 2022 Eminent Awards

She earned these covetable slots with her hit songs like 'Matchless father', 'Oshidaa', 'Woye Ohen', 'Mɛbɔ', 'Ma menyɛ dɛ wo', including her debut album Liquid prayers, which has all these singles on.
Ghanaian gospel musician, Ruth Adjei has bagged 4 nominations for the 2022 Eminent Awards.
She bagged nominations for the Gospel Artiste of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Artiste of the Year.
From 2021 to 2022, the artiste said God has been faithful to her.
Ruth Adjei has been touted as one of the hottest musicians when it comes to the new phase of gospel music.
