She is a multi-talented urban gospel and inspirational music artist and after winning souls for Christ with her 2019 songs 'Fa me Yɛ', 'Ma me nye de wo', and an album titled 'The mercy seat', she is serving fans again with another spirit-filled song.

She said the 'Mɛbɔ' song means 'I'll proclaim' after she ponded over Romans 10:13 and Proverbs 18:10 scriptures in the Bible adding that the "spirit of God quickly drew my attention to the song titled 'Mɛbɔ'.

Listening to this remarkable song will strike a chord with worship, Christ has won the victory, she added.

Ruth Adjei, as confessed by music professionals, is an outstanding artist who focuses on her craft and knows the rudiments of her profession.