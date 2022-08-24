Ophelia said her work is motivated by the conviction that more souls have to be won for God through music.
Gospel musician Abena Serwaa Ophelia releases new song titled 'Wɔnfa mma no'
Celebrated gospel musician cum fashion designer, Abena Serwaa Ophelia has released a single titled 'Wɔnfa mma no' which means worthy sacrifices of thanksgiving must be offered to God.
Speaking to Pulse.com.gh, she said 'Wɔnfa mma no' is a song that will aid believers during their moments of prayer and also give assurance that we have God capable of listening to our pleas and requests.
The gospel sensation delivered some incredible vocals on this new soul-lifting and fascinating single.
Gospel musicians Ceccy Twum and Efe Grace were featured in the song.
Obaapa Christy, Stella Aba Seal, Prophet Kofi Oduro, and Stacy Amoateng were among the notable faces who came out to support Abena Serwaa Ophelia.
Watch the music video below:
