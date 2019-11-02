The Praise Factory Studios label owner and frontman premiered the classic visual on Friday, November 1.

Produced and directed by The Praise Factory Studios, the slow-tempo worship song touches different aspects of one’s relationship with God and its benefits.

“When men turn you down, lift your eyes unto the hills,” EBA lays his silky vocals over a soft beat.

The song, according to EBA, “talks about the healing power of God and how he is able to transform a situation. God transforms situations that seem impossible. Once you commit yourself into the hands of God, he will help you out of it. Even when doctors declare dead, God can heal you.”

Enjoy the full music video below.