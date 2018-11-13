Pulse.com.gh logo
Prominent gospel musician Uncle Ato to rock Kokomlemle Methodist church

All roads will lead to the Bethel Methodist Church, Kokomlemle this Sunday.

The Bethel Methodist Youth Fellowship in conjunction with the Contemporary Young People Service presents Ayeyi 2018 with renowned gospel artiste Uncle Ato on Sunday 18th November, 2018.

The Ayeyi concert which is the brainchild of the youth wing of the Bethel Methodist Church is an annual programme aimed at praising God for the great things he has done and continues to do in our lives.

The theme for Ayeyi 2018 is “I will praise thee, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will shew forth all thy marvelous works” – Psalm 9-1.

The much anticipated gospel show is slated for this Sunday from 6am to 10am at the Bethel Methodist Church, around Joy FM, Kokomlemle.

Over the years, the concert has seen some of Ghana's finest gospel artistes including Joyce Blessing, O.J and Obaapa Christie thrilling hundreds of Christians.

This year won't be different, as organizers have once again lined up an impressive list of gospel musicians to continue the tradition of staging a memorable show.

Artistes and groups confirmed for this year's edition include Uncle Ato, Nii & Nii, Beverly Adu Laryea, Bethel Drama group and the Rhema Melody, the host.

Superintendent Minister of the Bethel Methodist Church, Kokomlemle, Very Rev. Doris Saah and the leadership of the church are inviting all and sundry to experience the much anticipated moment with Uncle Ato and other ministers of God.

It should be noted that entry is free.

