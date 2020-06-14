His career which started a while ago is skyrocketing and as a professional musician who cares about the quality of content he puts out there, the CEO of Praise Factory Studio imprint is now ready to deliver his first record for the year 2020.

EBA’s latest, titled “I Overcome”, is a slow-tempo afro-fused contemporary gospel single inspired by Romans 8:37.

He weighed the impact the coronavirus pandemic has made on the lives of billions of people around the globe before composing the song.

“It’s a trying time in the lives of people all around the world, but the Bible (Romans 8:37) says that ‘in all these things, we are more than conquerors’”, he said in a press statement. “So it’s an affirmation of God’s reality to mankind.”

According to him, the song proffers optimism, adding that it makes room for persistency – a key to survival in ordeals like the COVID-19.

“It gives hope, and hope makes room for persistency. Persistency makes you fight on and not give up before your breakthrough finally comes.”

He divulged that it took him so long to release his first single of the year because he didn’t want to compromise quality production. EBA explained that he spent two months in the booth just to hit the nail on the head.

“To produce anything quality, it takes time. This song has been in the studios for two months, and have been recorded and re-recorded for over 5 times.”

He urged fans to expect, “not just a technically excellent, lyrically beautiful and vocally correct song, but a song full of God’s presence, a song that when you listen to with open heart and faith, will bring you God’s glory in specific areas of your life.”

According to his management, the song which was written and produced by Sir Julius/TK will be out on Friday, June 26, and will be accompanied by a classic visual directed by Sir Ernest.