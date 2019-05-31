The gospel track will be accompanied by a campaign to conscientize everyone to walk the way of Christ.

According to Fiifi, the song is scheduled for release on Friday, June 7, 2019, and will come along with a music video.

“I simply want to let everyone know that it’s not enough to get born again, there is more to Christianity than just being born again. There is a Christ-life we ought to live,” Fiifi Benjamins said in a press statement.

He advised Christians to let Christianity reflect in their deeds.

“Anytime we walk out of the church, there must be evidence of our Christianity. This must reflect in the way we walk, talk, live and give.”

“Simply put, it’s not enough to be in church, we must be in Christ. Join the train-campaign for Jesus, the narrow way we go,” he concluded.

Fiifi Benjamins is a writer, composer, gospel singer, minister and a product of grace. He found a safe haven in God's love at a tender age and through that has remained resolute in serving his generation through music.