The former clergyman whilst speaking about his love songs said "the first thing God created was love, so if I am not able to satisfy my lover musically, how can I satisfy God, whom I’ve never seen".

"If I sing sorrowful songs, what does the listener gain from them. Yesterday I was saying most of the gospel songs they do are stupid," he said.

According to the 'Nothing But Love' singer, "a lot of the acclaimed gospel musicians lack the content when it comes to the word of God. Most of their songs are not gospel. They’re doing foolish songs".

But Minister Francis Amo disagreed and opined that "Thou shall not judge, I can't judge him, but God will Judge him for saying that. That’s if he really said that. Maybe he wants to revive his career. It may be that he’s doing so this for attention.

"There are things in the realm of the spirit. If you do, you bring curses on your family and your generations. He’s looking for trouble for his family because of this statement."