Gospel stars gather for Piesie Esther's 20th anniversary launch and press soiree

The musician who has released powerful songs within the last two decades was joined by her colleagues for the unveiling of her anniversary.

They included DSP Kofi Sarpong, Joyce Blessing, Obaapa Christy, Francis Amo, and Jack Alolomi among others.

The stars delivered an exceptional performance to celebrate the artiste as they wrapped up the event.

The gospel celebrities during their delivery of the famous song ‘Waye Me Yie’ gave the audience goosebumps with their unique voices.

The launch took place at Cafe Banoir in Dzorwulu, Accra where she hosted a number of notable personalities during a soirée.

The song has received positive reviews since its release which has garnered over a million views on YouTube alone and has seen people perform at some events.

Meanwhile, Piesie Esther as part of the outline of her anniversary will host an executive lunch on October 16, 2022 which will be followed by the main event dubbed on November 6.

It is dubbed 'the celebration of praise'.