Grammy honors 2022 VGMA Instrumentalist winner Joshua Moszi

Award-winning Ghanaian guitarist, Joshua Moszi, has been honored by the Grammy with a certificate in recognition of his participation as a composer for Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature which won the best global music album at the 64th Grammy’s 2021.
Ghanaian guitarist, Joshua Moszi, keeps adding up to his numerous feats as he receives a certificate of recognition from the Recording Academy, Grammy.
Joshua who won instrumentalist of the year at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music awards couldn't hide his excitement for his 'Grammy' milestone as he shared the good news to netizens and fans on social media.
He captioned the photos of himself together holding the beautifully framed certificate with an inspiring message saying:
"Finally, #GrammyAward winning Guitarist Joshua Moszi to the world NEVER GIVE UP"
The music gem has an incredible portfolio working with some of the biggest names and stages here in Ghana, Africa, and beyond. some persons include Burna Boy, Angelique Kidjo, Wizkid, and here in Ghana, Black Sherrif for his Kweku the Traveller
Joshua Moszi is currently in the United Kingdom to play at the City Splash show with Stonebwoy and other artists including Kranium and Mr. Eazi on Sunday 29th May 2022.
Moszi's achievement has generated a lot of praises and congratulatory messages on social media after the news broke out. Here are some fans reactions:
@loud10k commented:
"Congrats Chale, as a Ghanaian you made us proud .... if at all, at all no see us last."
@_badzilla
Price just tripled
@qwasilodd
Congrats bro. More higher heights.
@janeralBurnito
"You Are A Legend Already"
