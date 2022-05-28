Grammy honors 2022 VGMA Instrumentalist winner Joshua Moszi

Joshua who won instrumentalist of the year at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music awards couldn't hide his excitement for his 'Grammy' milestone as he shared the good news to netizens and fans on social media.

He captioned the photos of himself together holding the beautifully framed certificate with an inspiring message saying:

"Finally, #GrammyAward winning Guitarist Joshua Moszi to the world NEVER GIVE UP"

The music gem has an incredible portfolio working with some of the biggest names and stages here in Ghana, Africa, and beyond. some persons include Burna Boy, Angelique Kidjo, Wizkid, and here in Ghana, Black Sherrif for his Kweku the Traveller

Joshua Moszi is currently in the United Kingdom to play at the City Splash show with Stonebwoy and other artists including Kranium and Mr. Eazi on Sunday 29th May 2022.

Moszi's achievement has generated a lot of praises and congratulatory messages on social media after the news broke out. Here are some fans reactions:

