Grammy Nominated Producer hints at new music with BRYAN THE MENSAH

He also added that he’s got some work with Ghana’s first GRAMMY-nominated artist, Rocky Dawuni and Black Sherif.

Pulse Ghana

Nabeyin is a multi-platinum music producer from San Bernardino, CA. He has production credits on Kanye West’s “Heaven and Hell” off the Donda album. He also played the keys on Drake’s ‘More Life’ mixtape and has worked with The Game, Miguel, Nav, Isaiah Rashad, Rich The Kid, BET, ESPN and more.

BRYAN THE MENSAH is an artist and music producer. He released his debut album in November last year with features from M.anifest, Black Sherif, Nigeria’s Psycho YP and A-Q.

The album, “Road To Hastafari” had over a million streams within the first week of release and the song, “Until I See You/Anopa Tutuutu” featuring TiTi Owusu made it into the top trends on TikTok as the hit single off the project.