RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Grammy Nominated Producer hints at new music with BRYAN THE MENSAH

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Ghanaian HipHop and Afropop Artist, BRYAN THE MENSAH is working on new music with US-based Ghanaian producer, Nabeyin.

Nabeyin and Bryan The Mensah
Nabeyin and Bryan The Mensah

The GRAMMY-nominated producer revealed this in an interview on Joy 99.7fm a few days ago whilst speaking about being back in Ghana after many years and what he’s been up to.

Recommended articles

He also added that he’s got some work with Ghana’s first GRAMMY-nominated artist, Rocky Dawuni and Black Sherif.

Edgar Nabeyin Panford
Edgar Nabeyin Panford Pulse Ghana

Nabeyin is a multi-platinum music producer from San Bernardino, CA. He has production credits on Kanye West’s “Heaven and Hell” off the Donda album. He also played the keys on Drake’s ‘More Life’ mixtape and has worked with The Game, Miguel, Nav, Isaiah Rashad, Rich The Kid, BET, ESPN and more.

BRYAN THE MENSAH is an artist and music producer. He released his debut album in November last year with features from M.anifest, Black Sherif, Nigeria’s Psycho YP and A-Q.

The album, “Road To Hastafari” had over a million streams within the first week of release and the song, “Until I See You/Anopa Tutuutu” featuring TiTi Owusu made it into the top trends on TikTok as the hit single off the project.

It’d be amazing to see what the two have in store for fans.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

‘I wish I didn’t follow a fool’ – Ponobiom on his beef with Shata Wale

Ponobiom and Shatta Wale

KiDi's 'Touch It' now platinum certified in India

KiDi

When Burna Boy performs our song it increases my streams – Black Sherif

Burna Boy and Black Sherif

Kuami Eugene, KiDi are excelling not just because of their talents - Joe Mettle

Kuami Eugene and KiDi