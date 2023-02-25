ADVERTISEMENT
Guru bags 6-year record deal with Australian-based company

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Ghanaian contemporary hiplife/hip hop artist Guru Nkz has bagged a record label deal with Indi Royal Group of Companies, an Australian-based company.

The deal was officially signed by celebrated Hiplife/Hip Hop artiste Guru Nkz lasting for 6-years beginning from 2023 to 2029.

The partnership between Guru Nkz and Indi Royal Group of Companies is to introduce Guru Nkz’s eclectic sound and Ghanaian music culture to new audiences around the world.

The deal also seeks to open Guru Nkz for possible international collaboration, world tours, and exploring other creative parts.

Indi Royal Group of Companies (IRGC) will represent his music and distribution across Africa, Europe, Australia, and America.

