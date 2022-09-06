Gyakie beats Angelique Kidjo, Kidi, others to win Headies Best West African Artiste

Gyakie rose to fame in August 2020 when her “Forever" song from her five-track EP, titled "Seed" lead charts in Ghana, Kenya, and Nigeria.

The singer’s popularity soared in Nigeria following the success of the ‘Forever’ remix with Omah Lay.

She has since been on a winning streak and her growing impact on the music scene in Africa is subtle yet impressive as she was recently presented with a double Platinum Certification Plaque for her breakthrough single “Forever” by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) meaning, over 40,000 units of the single were sold in the South African Market.

She recently released another project dubbed, My Diary EP which has songs such as, ‘Something’ and ‘Flames’ featuring Davido, which are making waves internationally.

The Headies Awards is Nigeria’s biggest and most anticipated music awards show and the Best West African Artist category is for artists of West African descent with the most outstanding achievements and impact across Africa.

The event was hosted by Nollywood actress Osas Ighodaro and Hollywood Actor Anthony Andersen, with live performances from Adekunle Gold, Ladipoe, Tiwa Savage, Joeboy, Flavour and others.

Sweeping the most awards at the ceremony was Afrobeats star Wizkid. The singer won five awards including Best Afrobeat Album (Made in Lagos) and Album of the year (Made in Lagos-Deluxe Edition).

His global hit single ‘Essence’ featuring Tems, won the Best Collaboration, Best R&B Single and Song of the Year awards.