RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artist to be featured on apple music’s home session

Dorcas Agambila

Songbird, Gyakie has once again put Ghana on the map by becoming the first Ghanaian artist to be featured on Apple Music’s Home Session series.

Gyakie
Gyakie

This session by Apple is a special series started during Lockdown, where artists are encouraged to record from their homes, reimagined stripped-back versions of some of their songs including a cover of any other song of their choice.

Read Also

For her session, Gyakie performed three songs off her “My Diary” EP. She sang a Reggae version of her soulful song, “Far Away” and on “For My Baby”, she reimagined a sweet clean version of the Highlife song before switching “Waka Waka” into an exciting Rock cover.

As a nod to one of her influences: Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist, Samini formerly known as Batman Samini, Gyakie performed a smooth cover of his hit song, “Where My Baby Dey”, a known and adored song by Ghanaians.

Gyakie-Apple-Music-Home
Gyakie-Apple-Music-Home Gyakie-Apple-Music-Home Pulse Ghana

On why she selected these songs, the Flip The Music signed artist is quoted by Apple Music saying “These songs are special to me because of how soulful they are.”

Reflecting on the impact the COVID-19 outbreak’s lockdown had on her career, she added that: “Lockdown taught me to work twice as much as usual. I also tapped into different things to broaden my creativity.

I learnt to believe in my sound more and work expeditiously. I also got to learn new things that I have applied in my writing, recording and my craft as a whole.”

Since the Lockdown, Gyakie’s scored several spots on global charts with her music. She’s grown to become a nominated and award-winning artist projected to become one of Ghana’s biggest artists, globally.

The last two years have been a rollercoaster for Gyakie. Her smash hit, “Forever,” topped charts in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. It became the most Shazamed song at one point, and it went to number one on Billboard’s Top Triller Global. In March 2021, she inked a deal with Sony Music and RCA, UK. Just last month, she featured in the Grammy Herbal Tea session.

With all these successes and achievements, the quality of her music never dropped but grew bigger and better.

https://music.apple.com/gh/album/apple-music-home-session-gyakie/1646959610

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Black Sherif

Black Sherif takes over Ghana’s Apple Music, dislodges Nigerian artistes from Top 10

Shatta Wale and Black Sherif

'F**lish people' - Shatta Wale responds to Bulldog and others comparing him to Black Sherif

Black Sherif

Black Sherif’s debut album surpasses 70 million streams on Audiomack in less than 24 hours

Mzbel

Mzbel releases teaser for upcoming single ‘Asibolanga’