Gyakie becomes first Ghanaian artist to be featured on apple music’s home session

For her session, Gyakie performed three songs off her “My Diary” EP. She sang a Reggae version of her soulful song, “Far Away” and on “For My Baby”, she reimagined a sweet clean version of the Highlife song before switching “Waka Waka” into an exciting Rock cover.

As a nod to one of her influences: Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artist, Samini formerly known as Batman Samini, Gyakie performed a smooth cover of his hit song, “Where My Baby Dey”, a known and adored song by Ghanaians.

Gyakie-Apple-Music-Home Pulse Ghana

On why she selected these songs, the Flip The Music signed artist is quoted by Apple Music saying “These songs are special to me because of how soulful they are.”

Reflecting on the impact the COVID-19 outbreak’s lockdown had on her career, she added that: “Lockdown taught me to work twice as much as usual. I also tapped into different things to broaden my creativity.

I learnt to believe in my sound more and work expeditiously. I also got to learn new things that I have applied in my writing, recording and my craft as a whole.”

Since the Lockdown, Gyakie’s scored several spots on global charts with her music. She’s grown to become a nominated and award-winning artist projected to become one of Ghana’s biggest artists, globally.

The last two years have been a rollercoaster for Gyakie. Her smash hit, “Forever,” topped charts in Nigeria, Ghana, and Kenya. It became the most Shazamed song at one point, and it went to number one on Billboard’s Top Triller Global. In March 2021, she inked a deal with Sony Music and RCA, UK. Just last month, she featured in the Grammy Herbal Tea session.