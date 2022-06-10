RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gyakie churns out another hit tune and it's 'Something' for lovers (LISTEN)

Selorm Tali

Gyakie the hit machine has done it again. After ten months of 'Need Me', the Ghanaian singer has dropped 'Something'.

'Something' is a new love track that will take lovers on a long ride through the bitter and sweet episodes of choosing to love someone.

To add to her catalogue of tunes that touch souls, the new single is also an infectious Afrobeats song which has been produced by Nigerian sound engineer, P.Priime.

'Something' is an easy anthem describing the often indescribable and heady feeling of being attracted to someone and the different emotions you feel.

Attraction makes one bold and Gyakie is deep into it as she admonishes her love interest: “it’s like I’m walking far away, baby don’t try me, come closer.” In her trademark style of wrapping direct lyrics with infectious melodies, the Flip The Music artist sings suggestively in a commandeering tone telling her lover in no uncertain terms exactly how they make her feel and what she’s prepared to do to have them.

“Something” is a smooth Afrobeats fusion with enough bop to turn into a jam. The rhythm in the production is similar to that of the popular Ghanaian jama songs and if there’s anything the song is going to do, it will be relatable to anyone who listens to it.

Gyakie has been signed to Flip The Music, a Ghanaian-owned Record Label managed by Emmanuel “Mirror” Sedo since it was established. Under the label’s guidance, the Songbird has made an impact in the music space in Africa with her music, scoring a deal with Sony Music Entertainment West Africa/ RCA UK and Epic US.

Once again, Gyakie has proved she's here to stay and worth all the good deals and more. Stream her 'Something' track below and tell us what you think.

