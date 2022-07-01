Gyakie Drops Second Single Ahead Of Her “My Diary” EP

“For My Baby” is quite different from “Something” although they share the adored theme of love Gyakie often so beautifully depicts in her music. The Songbird’s music is often described as mellow but on “For My Baby”, she slows down even more, giving listeners a sultry RnB Highlife fusion.

The Soji production is melodic and its simplicity coupled with Gyakie’s vocals give the song an overall minimalistic and pleasant appeal: the perfect ode to your lover.

The “My Diary” EP is going to be Gyakie’s sophomore project, after her debut SEED EP. In the way the latter was symbolic as an introduction to who Gyakie is, it’s interesting to wonder what this next project will represent to the artist.