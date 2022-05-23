Gyakie featured on new song by NBA Star, Serge Ibaka and Grammy Winner, Diplo

To add to the roster, Gyakie’s recent feature is on a song with heavyweights, Diplo and Serge Ibaka.

The song, “Like This” is reflective of Gyakie’s usual style: laid back and packed with enough punch to make it an instant vibe. Her vocals, the only one featured all through the song, is almost dreamy over the incredibly smooth production.

Serge Ibaka is a Congolese-Spanish professional basketball player. He’s known not only for his exploits in the NBA but his other roles as a Fashionista, athlete, YouTuber, philanthropist and more. He’s been described as one of the most influential African personalities globally and has been very vocal about his love for music and Afrobeats. This will be his first release this year after a number of songs were released last year.

Pulse Ghana

Diplo, the other feature on the song, is a three-time Grammy award-winning DJ, songwriter and record producer. He’s a lead member of the electronic dance music group, Major Lazer and has music credits with names like Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Sia, Chris Brown, Bad Bunny and more.

The Ghana-to-the-world agenda is regularly screamed out to artists and we cannot help but be impressed at this new move from Gyakie and her able-bodied label, Flip The Music.