Gyakie named Apple Music’s Africa Rising Artist

From “Never Like This” and “Love Is Pretty” getting some buzz online and amongst her peers to her releasing her debut EP which landed her the hit single “Forever”, Gyakie’s growth musically in tandem with her growing success is undeniably clear.

“Forever” peaked in 2021 earning the artist millions of streams across over a hundred African countries. Her video for the “Forever” remix with Omah Lay has maxed over 30M views and her songs have constantly been in Apple Music charts across several African countries.

Under the guidance of her label, Flip The Music, Gyakie’s strategic features with artists not limited to Africa has definitely made Gyakie a viable bet for a promising global sensation. With her sophomore EP, “My Diary” announced to be released on 22nd July, Gyakie promises fans an all new experience away from her debut SEED EP.

She’s already geared up, releasing “Something”, an Afrobeats single earlier in July and “For My Baby” a sultry RnB Highlife fusion, out on streaming platforms now.