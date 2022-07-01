RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Gyakie named Apple Music’s Africa Rising Artist

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Apple Music’s editorial team has named Ghanaian songbird Gyakie as Africa Rising Artist of the month.

Gyakie
Gyakie

Gyakie being the latest to be announced comes as no surprise as the Songbird remains one of Africa’s most promising acts since her debut project. Building a steady loyal fanbase from the time she dropped her earliest singles, Gyakie’s success in music was expected.

Recommended articles

From “Never Like This” and “Love Is Pretty” getting some buzz online and amongst her peers to her releasing her debut EP which landed her the hit single “Forever”, Gyakie’s growth musically in tandem with her growing success is undeniably clear.

“Forever” peaked in 2021 earning the artist millions of streams across over a hundred African countries. Her video for the “Forever” remix with Omah Lay has maxed over 30M views and her songs have constantly been in Apple Music charts across several African countries.

Under the guidance of her label, Flip The Music, Gyakie’s strategic features with artists not limited to Africa has definitely made Gyakie a viable bet for a promising global sensation. With her sophomore EP, “My Diary” announced to be released on 22nd July, Gyakie promises fans an all new experience away from her debut SEED EP.

She’s already geared up, releasing “Something”, an Afrobeats single earlier in July and “For My Baby” a sultry RnB Highlife fusion, out on streaming platforms now.

The Africa Rising programme was launched in 2020 and has featured artists such as Tems, Amaarae, Blxckie, Ayra Starr, Omah Lay and Buju.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

'Anybody can inspire you' Davido says as he congratulates Tems on BET win

Davido, Tems

Fireboy DML struggles to fight back the tears after Wembley Stadium performance

Fireboy

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ckay, Kizz Daniel, among Afrobeats line up for Afronation

P-Square, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'

Gyakie drops sultry video for her new single 'Something'