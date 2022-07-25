The visual premiere is a follow-up to the launch of the track released a fortnight ago, which was welcomed amidst positive reactions and critical acclaim from fans and music lovers worldwide.
Gyakie releases sultry music video for her latest single ‘something’
Ghanaian songbird, Gyakie has premiered the sultry visual to her latest and trending music single “Something”.
The beautiful visual was directed by Ghanaian cinematographer, Andy Madjitey whose video credits include Joeboy, Odunsi the Engine, Kidi, Kwesi Arthur and more.
The delectable songbird, Gyakie matches the song's stimulating content and captivating melody with a showcase of her limitless artistic depth in the visual that is now touted to be her best music video yet.
‘Something’ has deservedly enjoyed a warm reception from listeners and going by its stellar quality, the song is set to enjoy a great run across multiple platforms.
Watch the official music video below:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh