The love song was released in 2020 as one of the songs on the Ghanaian singer's debut 'SEED' EP. 'Forever' sparked a trend on TikTok and Thriller, and eventually top music charts in Ghana and Nigeria.

The catchy romantic song sees Gyakie singing that "I don't know I feel loved again I don't want to wait for days, let me have you in my arms again. Please When they all said I can't have you I proved them wrong I came for you" but she says the lyrics are from an imagined love story.

According to the singer who says she is single, the inspiration for the song came from her picturing her future love. "It was during the lockdown period in Ghana, I was taking the time to write a lot of songs and then the beat came," she said during an exclusive interview with pulse.com.gh.

The daughter of Highlife legend, Nana Acheampong of the Lumba Brothers fame, continued that "so I was listening to the song, I went to my room, turned off the light kept listening over and over and then I just pictured my future love life".

"Every lyric you hear in the song is what I saw in my future self in love with somebody and here we are my biggest song so far," Gyakie said in the video below.