Gyakie thrills fans at her live party in La Palm

It was a full experience and high top energy inside La Palm as fans grooved to good sounds from other top-rating music arts that joined the songbird on stage. Samini, the vibe king brought on his electrifying performance together with Gyakie taking fans back on some great old tunes.

The party lit up as performances by Bisa Kdei, Sista Afia, DWPAcademy, Asakaa boys, Mr. Drew, King Promise, and Mugeez fired up the place.

Gyakie in her performance as part of her birth celebration cut cake on stage in appreciation of her growth, the love and support from fans, and of course enjoying another seamless year to her age.

This is the second time the artist is headlining her show in Accra and obviously what a way it was to start the Christmas festivities.

She sealed her “arrival” when she successfully headlined her maiden concert in December last year and had several artists including Efya on the show, “Live Experience with Gyakie”, the Afro-Fusion artist thrilled fans at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel for a night of amazing live music from the songstress and many guest artists including a first-time memorable performance with her dad, Ghanaian Highlife legend, Nana Acheampong.

Since announcing her presence on the music scene in 2019 with her maiden Love is Pretty, Gyakie has worked hard to stay relevant with chart-topping songs such as Forever, Something, Flames, and Need Me.

Undoubtedly, this year has been a good ride for the graduate of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) who boasts of many prestigious awards including Best West African Artiste at Nigeria’s Headies Awards in September.

She beat the likes of five-time Grammy Award-winning Beninese singer Angelique Kidjo, Ghana‘s KiDi and Amaarae, Aya Nakamura (Mali), and Nelson Freita from Cape Verde for the award.

Last month, she added another feather to her cap when she became the first Ghanaian artiste to be featured on Apple Music’s Home Session series on the music store.