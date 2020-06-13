However, internationally recognized singer, Wiyaala has said that her greatest award is in her hometown at Funsi in the Upper West region.

In a tweet Wiyaala said “Some people will try to make you feel until you win a Grammy…so…so…so this and that. Grammy is a music industry thing for music industry people. Let them enjoy. My greatest award is in Funsi.”

The 34-year-old attached a photo of her standing by a street named after her in Funsi.

This does not come as a surprise considering how passionate Wiyaala is about her hometown.

Unlike most artistes who relocate to Accra when they become popular, Wiyaala has moved back to her hometown where she grew up despite her fame.

Wiyaala is also building a cultural theatre and training the village’s next generation to sing and dance.

She has often said that it gives her joy to go back and help the natives in the best way she can.