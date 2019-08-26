The SkyRoon Entertainment recording artiste, who already has such impressive singles, such as "Carry Me Go", "Adoma", "Enfa Yem No" and ‘Somebody Needs You’ – which featured Ofori Amponsah and Pono Biom.

Tito is out with another banging highlife tune, ‘Alomo Ceci’ and features his label mate, Bless of ‘Chocho Muncho’ fame.

Produced by Kin Dee, ‘Alomo Sisi’ sees Tito and Bless profess their love and affection for that special person.

The budding artiste, remains confident of making a breakthrough in a very competitive industry.

"I realized my potential in singing back in my primary days and I believe this is the opportune time to rule the world with my talent. It has been a stern task so far but hopefully, I would make it," he said.

The new single, released under SkyRoon Entertainment is on all music streaming platforms and the quality music video, characterized by such splendid cinematography and panache is also out.

Check out the video;