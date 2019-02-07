The show is expected to host top-notch hip-hop artist from the African continent; Chocolate city boys AQ, lose canon led by their CEO, M.I, alongside top Ghanaian rappers.

The genre comes with a lot of fun activities, and for the day will be exciting activities such as skating, rap battles, basketball, gratifies and dance competition.

Fashion designers won’t be left out as they will have the chance to exhibit most of their product at the various stands at the event.

Speaking with the CEO of Hip-hop Africa he mentioned: "this is an experience and an event coming to Accra and across the continent but the birthplace is our motherland Ghana".

Hip-hop Africa is dedicated to promoting urban African culture via the web Just like BET, Hip-hop Africa is here to shed more light on the genre and artist related to it, Hip-hop Africa as a brand is here to take the genre to another level.