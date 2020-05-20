How best do you remember the #VGMA2019? Take a quiz
Are you a music head like you think you are? This is your time to shine.
Who won the Artiste of the Decade?
Samini
Sarkodie
Shatta Wale
Stonebwoy
Sarkodie Next question
What was the Highlife Song of the Year?
KiDi – Thunder
Kwesi Arthur – Woara
Shatta Wale – My Level
Kuami Eugene - Obiaato
Shatta Wale – My Level Next question
Who was the Rapper of the Year?
Teephlow
Medikal
Sarkodie
M.anifest
Medikal Next question
Best Collaboration of the Year 2019 was?
Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy
King Promise – CCTV feat Sarkodie & Mugeez
Guilty Beatz – Akwaaba feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa
Sarkodie – Can’t Let You Go feat King Promise
Stonebwoy – Kpoo Keke feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy Next question
Who was the African Artist of the Year?
Davido
Wizkid
Mr Eazi
Burna Boy
Burna Boy Next question
Who was the Best New Artiste of the Year?
Quamina MP
Kelvyn Boy
DopeNation
Wendy Shay
Wendy Shay Next question
Who was the Song Writer of the Year?
King Promise – CCTV
Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo
Stonebwoy – Tomorrow
Trigmatic – Where We Dey Go
King Promise – CCTV Next question
What was the Record of the Year?
Okyeame Kwame – Made In Ghana
Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo
Fuse ODG – Bra Fie feat Damian Marley
Stonebwoy – Tomorrow
Akwaboah – Hye Me Bo Next question
What was Album of the Year?
Untamed - Samini
Rockstar - Kuami Eugene
Reign - Shatta Wale
I Believe - Diana Hamilton
Rockstar - Kuami Eugene Next question
Who was the Producer of the Year?
Kaywa
Killbeats
Kuami Eugene
MOG Beats
Kuami Eugene Next question
