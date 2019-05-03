In less than one week of release, Kwesi Arthur is making an impressive climb on various charts on Apple Music, most especially Ghana. So far, he has singles from his albums on almost all the relevant charts on Apple Music, overshadowing some notable works from fellow local and international artistes.

On Apple Music’s “Top 100: Ghana” chart, all the nine songs from his EP have been listed. From “Nobody” featuring Mr Eazi to “Walk” featuring Nasty C, he has secured a place from the first to last spot on the chart.

Apple Music has a chart category for partygoers called “Party Starters” and features playlists from hip-hop to afrobeats. One of the most important playlists called “African Hip-hop” features Kwesi Arthur. His song “Walk” which features South Africa’s Nasty C places second on the playlist. Other top African artistes competing with him are Runtown and Falz from Nigeria, and AKA and Nasty C from South Africa.

Kwesi Arthur’s “Nobody” featuring Mr Eazi appears on “Afrobeats Hits” chart, placing number 16. He is competing with Davido, Burna Boy, Kizz Daniel, Patoranking, Teni and other top African artistes.

There’s a special chart from Apple Music where they aggregate content they love called “We’re Loving”. And in that chart (for Ghana), Kwesi Arthur’s EP places first, followed by Simi, Khalid, Offset, Juice WRLD, the late Nipsey Hustle and other top international stars.

On the “Top Songs” charts (for Ghana), Kwesi Arthur, again, has all his songs listed in the first nine spots. He competes with Mavis Records’ new signee Rema, afrobeats star Burna Boy, Ghanaian-UK grime performer Stormzy, Nigeria’s Mr Eazi, afro-dancehall star Patoranking and others.

For “Ghana Bounce” chart, Kwesi Arthur’s “Nobody” appears at number three and faces stiff competition from dancehall musician Shatta Wale, afrobeats/hiplife duo R2Bees, reggae/dancehall newcomer J.Derobie and Lynx Entertainment’s Kuami Eugene.

Then, on “Albums (All Genres)” (for Ghana), he tops all with his EP. But albums from Simi, Khalid, R2Bees, Beyoncé, ScHoolboy Q, Popcaan and “Game of Thrones” soundtrack collection are giving him a hot chase.

Once again, on the “World” album chart (for Ghana), he comes number one. He is competing with Shatta Wale, Adekunle Gold, Fuse ODG, Falz, Okyeame Kwame and Wizkid.

Finally, he is number one on the “Videos” chart with “Nobody” music video featuring Mr Eazi. Other videos from Burna Boy, Stonebwoy, Guilty Beatz, DJ Cuppy, Rich The Kid, 21 Savage, Offset, Mariah Carey, Cardi B, Drake, Rihanna and J. Cole are listed in the same chart.