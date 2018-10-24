Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


How Shatta Wale made it onto the Billboard Charts

Shatta Wale debuted at number 6 on the World Album category with “Reign” album – less than two weeks after release.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shatta Wale's "Reign" album cover artwork play

Shatta Wale's "Reign" album cover artwork

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. ‘Shatta Wale’ is the latest Ghanaian artiste to debut on the prestigious Billboard Charts.

The first Ghana-based artiste to ever make it onto the charts is afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy. He debuted in March this year with his “Epistles of Mama” album and peaked at 13.

Shatta Wale debuted at number 6 on the World Album category with “Reign” album – less than two weeks after release.

He has been praised for achieving such a feat but some people seem lost about what goes into earning a spot on the Billboard Charts.

Billboard has a variety of charts – and World Albums chart, which listed Shatta Wale is just one of them. The ultimate charts are Top 40, Hot 100, Billboard 200, and other individual charts like pop, hip-hop/RnB and dance/electronic.

play

READ MORE: Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentials

For starters, Billboard has been measuring music success since 1940. They track data from musicians’ works and rank them by numbers.

There are so many factors they take into considering before listing musicians on their various chart but there are three major factors – which Shatta Wale may have succeeded in clinching.

Streaming and social media interactions

 

Shatta Wale’s social media fan base is undoubtedly the biggest in Ghana – and this could be the reason why he grabbed a spot on Billboard Charts.

Billboard recently factored streaming and social interactions on Twitter, Facebook, Vevo, YouTube, Spotify, and other popular music websites like Slacker and Rdio into their ranking datum.

All the trending hashtags on Twitter, mentioning and sharing of links on Facebook, YouTube trends and views for his videos off the album and Spotify and iTunes streaming records could link to Shatta Wale’s success.

READ MORE: Pulse Review: Shatta Wale’s Reign; revamped sounds, duplicated lyrical content

Album sales on iTunes and other stores

 

Album sales are one of the major reasons why Shatta Wale’s debuted on the World Albums chart. Shatta Wale didn’t earn the spot by submitting the “Reign” album to Billboard for consideration – it was done true tracking system.

SoundScan, an information system created by Nielsen is used by Billboard to track sales of music and music videos in the United States and Canada. The system collects sales information from over 14,000 retail and nontraditional sources such as online stores and concert sales. For instance, to enter Billboard’s Heatseeker Albums chart, you need to sell, on average, 450 to 500 albums in the first week.

Radio and TV airplay

 

Radio and TV airplay accounted to Shatta Wale’s debut on the Billboard Charts.

Billboard uses Broadcast Data Systems (BDS) created by Nielsen to identify songs that air on radio and TV channels across the United States and Canada. This process is done 24/7 and captures over 100 million songs annually.

The data from BDS is used not only by Billboard, but also by radio stations, record company executives,  publishing firms, performance rights organizations, music retailers, and film and TV producers.

If Shatta Wale peaks at number 1 for a couple of weeks, he may head to Billboard Award 2019.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Shatta Wale debuts Billboard Charts with “Reign” album Shatta Wale debuts Billboard Charts with “Reign” album
Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' video Wizkid features Tiwa Savage in 'Fever' video
Meet MaaU EG – the next rated Ghanaian gospel star? Meet MaaU EG – the next rated Ghanaian gospel star?
Joyce Blessing drops video for live-recorded song "Onyankopon" Joyce Blessing drops video for live-recorded song "Onyankopon"
Kwesi Arthur & Kidi out with "Don’t Keep Me Waiting" visual Kwesi Arthur & Kidi out with "Don’t Keep Me Waiting" visual
WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada Naa" video WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada Naa" video

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Maa U - Holy Spirit Music Video: Maa U - Holy Spirit
Maa U - Deka (Unity) Maa U - Deka (Unity)
Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD) Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD)



Top Articles

1 Shatta Wale is NOT the first Ghanaian artiste to have iTunes essentialsbullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 Dancehall songstress Renner announces her comeback with new classy...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 R2bees features Wizkid in new musicbullet
6 Shatta Wale debuts Billboard Charts with “Reign” albumbullet
7 Songstress Shegah on a mission to amalgamate the female...bullet
8 WATCH: Nana Boroo gets wavy, lives flashy life in "Dada...bullet
9 Meet MaaU EG – the next rated Ghanaian gospel star?bullet
10 #kupechallenge Meet the Ghanaian guy who created the...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kuami Eugene x Davido - Meji Meji (Official Video)bullet
2 R2Bees - Boys Kasa feat. King Promise, Kwesi Arthur, Darkovibes..bullet
3 Music Video Wendy Shay – Psalm 35 feat. Sarkodie and Kuami Eugenebullet
4 Music Video: Shegah - Let's Go feat. Rashid Mettalbullet
5 Music Video: Joyce Blessing - Onyankopon (GOD)bullet
6 Music Video: Shegah - Murder feat. Samini & Jupitarbullet
7 Music Video: Maa U - Holy Spiritbullet
8 Music Video: Kevin Jones - How It Goesbullet
9 Music Video: Nana Boroo - Dada Naabullet
10 Music Video: Shatta Wale - Amountbullet

Music

Kojo Antwi schools Ghanaian artistes
Normani and Calvin Harris feature Wizkid in 'Checklist'
Femi Kuti goes on European tour days after Felabration 2018
Kevin Jones - How It Goes
US-Ghanaian rapper Kevin Jones goes hard in “How It Goes” video
X
Advertisement