How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps

Once again something refreshing from our Naija neighbours, and this time it’s a curiously fascinating dance move called the shaku-shaku.

A little digging revealed that the street dance became popular through the famous Nigeria rapper, Olamide. Apart from the basic movements of crossing your outstretched arms in front of you and moving your legs in graceful landing movements. The rest is just a freestyle from your persona.

Some have likened the dance moves to one mimicking the walk of a drunkard or weed smoker after one too many rolls. But I love this street dance because of the freestyle movements to it. And for us the clumsy dancers, it’s the perfect dance escape.

Watch this dance tutorial for shaku-shaku

Here's another video just in casee you didn't get the first one

After these tutorials, I bet you would be dancing just like a pro