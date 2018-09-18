Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps


Naija Combo How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps

I love the shaku-shaku street dance because of the freestyle movements to it. And for us the clumsy dancers, it’s the perfect dance escape.

  • Published:
How to dance shaku shaku in these simple steps play

Shaku-shaku

Once again something refreshing from our Naija neighbours, and this time it’s a curiously fascinating dance move called the shaku-shaku.

A little digging revealed that the street dance became popular through the famous Nigeria rapper, Olamide. Apart from the basic movements of crossing your outstretched arms in front of you and moving your legs in graceful landing movements. The rest is just a freestyle from your persona.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy, Wizkid, others to shut down Accra at Glo Mega show this Saturday

Some have likened the dance moves to one mimicking the walk of a drunkard or weed smoker after one too many rolls. But I love this street dance because of the freestyle movements to it. And for us the clumsy dancers, it’s the perfect dance escape.

Watch this dance tutorial for shaku-shaku

Shaku shaku

 

Here's another video just in casee you didn't get the first one

Shaku shaku

After these tutorials, I bet you would be dancing just like a pro

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album Photos Okyeame Kwame holds listening session for 'Made In Ghana' album
Wendy Shay: I am impressed with Rufftown Records work -Singer Wendy Shay I am impressed with Rufftown Records work -Singer
Did you see? 7 hidden messages in Shatta Wale’s “The Reign” album cover artwork Did you see? 7 hidden messages in Shatta Wale’s “The Reign” album cover artwork
LISTEN: Baroe drops "Lele" to empower African women LISTEN Baroe drops "Lele" to empower African women
Wizkid: Pop star to name next album after son, ''Zion'' Wizkid Pop star to name next album after son, ''Zion''
Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour

Recommended Videos

Video: 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour Video 'Shatta Wale has no proper training' – Obrafour
Video: S3fa - Odo Yewu Video S3fa - Odo Yewu
New Music: J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity' New Music J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity'



Top Articles

1 Fun facts 5 things you didn’t know about Supa (Ghana 2Pac)bullet
2 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
3 Ghana 2Pac Supa talks growing up, music, favourite artistes,...bullet
4 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
5 Did you see? 7 hidden messages in Shatta Wale’s “The Reign”...bullet
6 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
7 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
8 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
9 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
10 Ghana2pac “You are an illiterate”-Supa lashes out at...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
3 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)bullet
4 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
5 Video S3fa - Odo Yewubullet
6 Music Video Victor AD - Wetin We Gainbullet
7 Joe Mettle My everything official videobullet
8 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
9 Music Video Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet
10 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet

Music

Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21
Lord Paper set to drop new video “Fa Me Ye” on September 21
S3fa - Odo Yewu
WATCH Singer S3fa finally out with "Odo Yewu" music video
Maccasio to shut down Accra October 28
Total Shutdown Maccasio to shut down Accra October 28
Samini
African Legends Night I am honoured to be playing among African legends - Samini
X
Advertisement