Wendy is singing her praise to critics that have been complaining about her performance at the just ended VGMAs. "Obviously there was a technical hitch from my band. I pulled thru with a Thrilling Top Notch performance at the just ended VGMA’s," she said.
Humble yourself let me bring you Grammys - Wendy Shay to critics
Wendy Shay is poised to win a Grammy award for Ghanaians but first, she wants her critics to be humble and respect her craft.
In a tweet shared by the award-winning Ghanaian singer, she continued that "vocals, Choreo, Costume, all on POINT! yet we had some ppl still hating".
Wendy Shay opines despite all these, critics aren't giving her her flowers and if it continues that way, she might not win a Grammy award for Ghana. "So won’t U people humble Urself so I take U to the Grammys! Ghana wake up!" her tweet ended.
The Tweet has since got tweeps talking. "Wendy to be honest, your performance at the VGMAs was topnotch. I was asking myself if Ghanaians are watching because I needed them to watch and praise you. God bless your team, you did amazingly well and I can only tell you to keep on keeping on. Shay on haters," @EricMonday5050 tweeted.
Another Twitter user @1_nana_agyemang added that "Wendy, Your choice of words and your wisdom level of containing queries has landed you on your current situation. Think like a hustler, know when to hit. Ghanaians love humility with a swag. You can choose not to take me serious because of my 59 followersbut work on it sis".
"You’re always about people hating you.. since you are human not everyone will like you.. even some of us have haters even though we’re not famous. So sister focus on what you do best and let go of this my haters my haters.. you always allow them win if you continue like this" - @RachelAkuaAntwi tweeted.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh