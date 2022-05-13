Humble yourself let me bring you Grammys - Wendy Shay to critics

In a tweet shared by the award-winning Ghanaian singer, she continued that "vocals, Choreo, Costume, all on POINT! yet we had some ppl still hating".

Wendy Shay opines despite all these, critics aren't giving her her flowers and if it continues that way, she might not win a Grammy award for Ghana. "So won’t U people humble Urself so I take U to the Grammys! Ghana wake up!" her tweet ended.

The Tweet has since got tweeps talking. "Wendy to be honest, your performance at the VGMAs was topnotch. I was asking myself if Ghanaians are watching because I needed them to watch and praise you. God bless your team, you did amazingly well and I can only tell you to keep on keeping on. Shay on haters," @EricMonday5050 tweeted.

Another Twitter user @1_nana_agyemang added that "Wendy, Your choice of words and your wisdom level of containing queries has landed you on your current situation. Think like a hustler, know when to hit. Ghanaians love humility with a swag. You can choose not to take me serious because of my 59 followersbut work on it sis".