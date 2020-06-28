Music is a key element in Ghanaian politics and political parties either adopt a song or musicians purposely compose songs for political parties to send messages during campaign season.

Some of the notable campaign songs in Ghana’s political history in recent times are 'Nana Nana is a Winner' for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), 'Onapo' for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during the 2008 and 2016 general elections, respectively.

There is going to be another general election in December 2020 and once again music is expected to take centre stage in the campaign as a major tool to send messages.

Sarkodie’s Ofeetso featuring Bright is one of the most played songs in the airwaves, due to its nice lyric in addition to the sensational rap by multi-award-winning hip-life musician and it is going to be one of the song tracks which will dominate campaign events in 2020.

The NPP on Saturday 27th June at the Alisa Hotel organized an acclamation ceremony for President Nana Akufo-Addo as their flagbearer for the upcoming elections.

And Sarkodie who returned to the country and is in mandatory quarantine at the Alisa Hotel, where the NPP organized their event tweeted that his hit song Ofeetso was played back to back and added that the excessive playing of his song by the NPP is the reason why he is being tagged as a sympathizer of the party.

“BTW this is my view right now... don’t know what NPP is doing outside playing Ofeetso back to back smh. Why won’t people tag me NPP ... #Politics smh,” he captioned a video shot from his hotel window at the Alisa Hotel in Accra,