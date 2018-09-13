I am honoured to be playing among African legends - Samini

news

Ghanaian Dance hall and Reggae musician, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known in music circles as Samini has applauded organisers of the Vodafone African Legends Night for considering him to perform alongside two of his most-respected musicians, Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba.

In its 7th year, African Legends Night is put together to celebrate music legends who have contributed to the industry in Ghana and in Africa. The platform gives younger artistes the opportunity to perform alongside their older counterparts. In the history of the African Legends Night, Samini will be the first Reggae and Dancehall artiste to perform on that stage.

According to Samini, who is preparing to release his new reggae album, it is not an easy thing for a young artiste to perform with Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba, promising he won’t disappoint. “I will embrace it with all vim and I will go on there to represent”.

Samini recounted how he first performed with Kojo Antwi in 2001. “My first time I was on tour with Kojo Antwi, I got featured on Mary Agyapong’s song. I was really young” he said. “I have grown up listening to them and I have observed their careers develop. And because of their live music background, they give me the surety that we aren’t retiring any time soon because we do timeless music to create a timeless brand.”

Samini believes that his timeless music and his brand over the past decade have prepared him to be on a stage such as Vodafone African Legends. “Going forward, this opportunity is going to stamp on my mind that I have to shoot even higher,” he added.

The multiple award-winning “Linda” hit icon will drop some of his great tunes such as Odo, Samini Music, Linda, Gyae shee, My Own, and more that will keep the audience on their feet.

This year’s edition of Vodafone African Legends Night will take place on Saturday September 29th at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. The show starts at 7pm prompt and is expected to attract hundreds of music lovers.

Last year, the show witnessed great performances from Kanda Bongo Man of DR Congo, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Aka Blay, eShun and Nana Yaa.