Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Entertainment > Music >

I am honoured to be playing among African legends - Samini


African Legends Night I am honoured to be playing among African legends - Samini

Samini has applauded organisers of the Vodafone African Legends Night for considering him to perform alongside two of his most-respected musicians, Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Samini play

Samini

Ghanaian Dance hall and Reggae musician, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, known in music circles as Samini has applauded organisers of the Vodafone African Legends Night for considering him to perform alongside two of his most-respected musicians, Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba.

In its 7th year, African Legends Night is put together to celebrate music legends who have contributed to the industry in Ghana and in Africa. The platform gives younger artistes the opportunity to perform alongside their older counterparts. In the history of the African Legends Night, Samini will be the first Reggae and Dancehall artiste to perform on that stage.

According to Samini, who is preparing to release his new reggae album, it is not an easy thing for a young artiste to perform with Kojo Antwi and Daddy Lumba, promising he won’t disappoint. “I will embrace it with all vim and I will go on there to represent”.

Samini recounted how he first performed with Kojo Antwi in 2001. “My first time I was on tour with Kojo Antwi, I got featured on Mary Agyapong’s song. I was really young” he said. “I have grown up listening to them and I have observed their careers develop. And because of their live music background, they give me the surety that we aren’t retiring any time soon because we do timeless music to create a timeless brand.”

Samini believes that his timeless music and his brand over the past decade have prepared him to be on a stage such as Vodafone African Legends. “Going forward, this opportunity is going to stamp on my mind that I have to shoot even higher,” he added.

The multiple award-winning “Linda” hit icon will drop some of his great tunes such as Odo, Samini Music, Linda, Gyae shee, My Own, and more that will keep the audience on their feet.

This year’s edition of Vodafone African Legends Night will take place on Saturday September 29th at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra. The show starts at 7pm prompt and is expected to attract hundreds of music lovers.

Last year, the show witnessed great performances from Kanda Bongo Man of DR Congo, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba, Aka Blay, eShun and Nana Yaa.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

New Music: Strongman - Move It feat. TubhaniMuzik New Music Strongman - Move It feat. TubhaniMuzik
Black Entertainment: Drake, Cardi B lead nominations for 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards Black Entertainment Drake, Cardi B lead nominations for 2018 BET Hip-Hop Awards
Music Video: Kiyo Dee drops "Juice" music video Music Video Kiyo Dee drops "Juice" music video
Guru: Rapper to launch “Journey of Judah” album in 3 cities Guru Rapper to launch “Journey of Judah” album in 3 cities
LISTEN: Nenesenor features Trigmatic on new potential banger “Praise” LISTEN Nenesenor features Trigmatic on new potential banger “Praise”
LISTEN: KK Fosu releases "Lovers Rock" single with Adina LISTEN KK Fosu releases "Lovers Rock" single with Adina

Recommended Videos

New Music: J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity' New Music J-Lee drops another club banger - 'Celebrity'
Music Video: Kiyo Dee - Juice Music Video Kiyo Dee - Juice
Video: Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video) Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)



Top Articles

1 Songs of the month 10 hottest Ghanaian songs of March 2018bullet
2 Songs of the month Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2018bullet
3 The hit list! 5 best Kuami Eugene songsbullet
4 Sarkodie Rapper shuts down beef with Shatta Walebullet
5 The Reign! 10 best Ebony Reigns songs of all timebullet
6 Music Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
7 King Promise - Abenabullet
8 Pulse List Top 5 Gospel songs of the year 2018 (thus far)bullet
9 Watch Sarkodie drops new music video featuring wedding...bullet
10 Nightclubs in Ghana These are the best 10 nightclubs...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Akwaboah - Hold Me Down ft. Efya & TxTbullet
2 Video Wendy Shay drops new song titled 'Astalavist' (Official Video)bullet
3 Video Obibini - Ahye Me feat. KiDibullet
4 Video KiDi - Thunderbullet
5 Video Diana Hamilton - Mo Ne Yo (Well Done)bullet
6 Music Video Kiyo Dee - Juicebullet
7 Video Darkovibes - Stay Woke feat. Stonebwoybullet
8 Joe Mettle My everything official videobullet
9 AUDIO Keeny Ice - Ebe God feat. Victor ADbullet
10 Music Video Kofi Mole - Mensah feat. Kwesi Arthurbullet

Music

Mr Eazi takes over South America touring with Jbalvin
Mr Eazi Singer takes over South America touring with biggest Youtube artiste Jbalvin
Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown
Stream Adomaa finally drops first EP off ‘Adomaa Vs Adomaa’ on Aftown
Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist'
Music Video Wendy Shay drops third single 'Astalavist' (Official Video)
Davido Popstar brings out Wale at sold out concert at The Fillmore Center, Maryland, US
X
Advertisement