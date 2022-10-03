RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'I am humbled' - Akon speaks on signing Nektunez to his Konvict Kulture label

Selorm Tali

Atlanta-based Ghanaian producer and musician Noble Zogli, known widely as Nektunez, has signed a label deal with Akon’s Konvict Kulture.

Nektunez
Nektunez

With a successful blueprint in the music industry globally, contributing to the success of huge artistes like Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Wizkid, P-Square, Davido, French Montana, David Guetta, and DJ Khaled among others, Nektunez has signed a new deal with Konvict Kulture to take it a notch higher.

Read Also

Akon will provide professional expert services aimed at projecting and propelling Nektunez to the next phase of his career under the Konvict Kulture brand.

The signing comes at a time when Akon has spoken highly of the enormous talents on the African continent and how they are gradually taking over the world with their sound.

Speaking on the signing, Akon said; “I’m honored to be able to add Nektunez to the KONVICT movement”. I’ve never met a more humble, hard working, and talented producer like Nektunez. I was even more impressed by his artistic talents! He represents the new Africa and I’m determined to show the world his contribution to the beautiful sounds of Afrobeat and Amapiano

Akon
Akon ece-auto-gen

Nektunez also expressed his excitement at the new partnership and promised to deliver to the expectation of everyone.

I am excited to start my next chapter with Akon; someone I have always looked up to growing up. He shares my vision and has passion for the brand of music I’m creating. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale. Now it’s time to go to work and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together,” he said.

In 2021, Nektunez made a huge entry into the global music space as his production Ameno Amapiano (Remix), a casual mix he did to the globally acclaimed song by French new-age musical project Era, blew up debuting at number 7 on the Afrobeats US Billboard charts.

Currently sitting with over 10 billion views on Tik Tok as of February 2022, Ameno Amapiano (Remix) went straight to Number 1 on the Billboard world digital sales chart for a historical 8 weeks, Number 1 on global Shazam, Number 1 song on iTunes in 22 countries including UK, Germany and USA. The song also top the Apple Music charts in 39 countries.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian songs that became more viral because of TikTok

10 Ghanaian songs that went viral because of TikTok

Pull down your video from YouTube; GTA also accuses Ayat Kirani of copyright infringement

Pull down your video from YouTube; GTA also accuses Ayat Kirani of copyright infringement

Black Sherif

Black Sherif’s 'Soja' tops most streamed songs this week on Audiomack

Sarkodie and Efya

Global Citizen Festival; 4 Ghanaian acts that could have joined Sarkodie to blow our minds