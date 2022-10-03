'I am humbled' - Akon speaks on signing Nektunez to his Konvict Kulture label

Akon will provide professional expert services aimed at projecting and propelling Nektunez to the next phase of his career under the Konvict Kulture brand.

The signing comes at a time when Akon has spoken highly of the enormous talents on the African continent and how they are gradually taking over the world with their sound.

Speaking on the signing, Akon said; “I’m honored to be able to add Nektunez to the KONVICT movement”. I’ve never met a more humble, hard working, and talented producer like Nektunez. I was even more impressed by his artistic talents! He represents the new Africa and I’m determined to show the world his contribution to the beautiful sounds of Afrobeat and Amapiano”

Nektunez also expressed his excitement at the new partnership and promised to deliver to the expectation of everyone.

“I am excited to start my next chapter with Akon; someone I have always looked up to growing up. He shares my vision and has passion for the brand of music I’m creating. I can’t wait to continue sharing my music on a global scale. Now it’s time to go to work and I can’t wait to see what we accomplish together,” he said.

In 2021, Nektunez made a huge entry into the global music space as his production Ameno Amapiano (Remix), a casual mix he did to the globally acclaimed song by French new-age musical project Era, blew up debuting at number 7 on the Afrobeats US Billboard charts.