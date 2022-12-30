‘I am terribly sorry’ - Mzbel apologies to fans for poor performance at Afrochella

She also opined that her poor performance can be attributed to the lack of connection between her and the audience due to the lighting system on the stage.

The ‘16-years' hitmaker expressed her sincere regret for the unfortunate event, admitting that she failed to successfully connect with her audience when she mounted the stage with the goal of thrilling them due to circumstances beyond her control.

In a Facebook post Mzbel wrote : "To all Mzbelievers who are disappointed in my performance at the just ended Afrochella 2022, I am terribly sorry and I'm disappointed too cos this is not how we prep ed to entertain u

What happened was I couldn't hear myself and couldn't hear my music on stage that's why I kept on shouting and trying my best to have fun somehow but it all ended up trashy. Also the lights hitting the stage was just too strong for my fragile eyes so I couldn't even see the crowd to interact properly."