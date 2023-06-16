I am the missing link taking Ghanaian music to the top - Efia Odo declares

During a recent interview on "Stripped" with Sika Osei, Efia Odo explained that although Ghanaians tend to resist change, her new venture into music is precisely what the industry needs to thrive.

She expressed her belief that the Ghanaian music industry is currently propelled forward by only a limited number of individuals, and she sees herself as the missing piece of the puzzle.

"Ghanaians don't readily embrace change or new things, but it's time for something new because where is our industry right now?" she said. She firmly believes that her unique approach can make a significant impact on Ghanaian music and elevate it to international recognition.

When Sika Osei, asked if Efia Odo was explicitly stating that she is the missing link, the rapper responded without hesitation, affirming, "I am." She further emphasized that she sees herself as the missing link not only in Ghanaian female rap but also among female artists in general. Efia Odo believes that her contributions to the music scene bring a fresh perspective that has not been seen before in Ghana.