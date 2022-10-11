I can feel the positivity around the Gift Of God album - Shatta Wale

Almost every music lover shared the album cover with good captions. What makes it more interesting and lovely is the fact that it was also shared by the tagged “enemies of Shatta Wale”.

In a Facebook post, Shatta Wale shared his gratitude to all. In addition, he shared Sarkodie’s album art and asked that they get supported.

According to Shatta Wale, there have been a lot of positivity around his album ever since his I interview with Paul Adom Okyere on Metro Tv.

“I can feel positivity around the GOG. No negative comments and that’s how it should be ..The “I know too much” has stopped since my Good evening Ghana interview. Peace !!!! Keep supporting your independent Ghanaian artistes till we get proper distributing and record labels to support our craft very well ..We appreciate and love you all .. #ShattaSark,” he wrote on Facebook.

The dancehall musician, topped trends after portions of his interview with Paul Adom Okyere on Metro Tv went viral, and this sparked several reactions from individuals, who either sided with him or chastised him.