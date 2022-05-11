Kinaata, who ruled the Vodafone Ghana Music Award's Best Songwriter category consecutively from 2018 to 2021, indicated that it’s his fans support that has helped him to secure all the accolades and deals he has gained.
I care more about my fans than winning at the VGMAs – Kofi Kinaata
Multiple award-winning musician, Kofi Kinaata, says his fans matter to him more than any award scheme in the country.
“The fans stream the songs, they are the ones who attend my shows and pay gate fees, they also make noise about my songs for firms to sign me as an ambassador,” he told Amansan Krakye in an interview on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM.
He added that he does his songs primarily for his fans and not with the motive of wining awards. He contended that award shows are important but merely celebratory events, going further to describe them as the “our day” for artists.
“The fans are the ones we do the songs for, but after that then it happens that in a calendar year those who released songs should come for our day… So, it’s during our day for musicians, that we’ll share souvenirs like this musician won this award and the other did well in this category so let’s honour them for being outstanding.
“That one is a one-day event but the fans stay with you every day at wherever you go to perform so they’re the ones we work for.”
Kinaata won Best Highlife Song at the 2022 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) with ‘Thy Grace Part 1.’
He has, over the years, exhibited the knack to produce top charting songs. However, he reiterated his point that he doesn’t work with awards in mind.
“Today I want to state everything clear about this when I release songs, I don’t think about winning an award at the VGMA.
“As for VGMA, it’s not even in my mind that I’m doing this particular song around this time in order to win an award… no that’s not the case”.
