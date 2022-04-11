I cried to persuade my parents before they accepted my decision to do music – KiDi

“I called another family meeting and cried. It was my small way of getting my way…at the time I had a punk, I said I’d cut my hair and wear a suit if they wanted me to work in an office and never be happy in my life, and they agreed,” the ‘Say Cheese’ crooner said.

According to him, that meeting was a follow-up to a similar gathering by his family to put off his ambition of becoming a music star.

The ‘Touch It’ hitmaker said, as a result of how determined he wanted to succeed as a musician, he focused all his energies on music during the one-year ultimatum his family set.

“That one year for me was do or die. During that one year, God been so good Richie taught me how to produce, so that was where I started experimenting; after work at five I go to the studio be there till midnight trying to be experimenting,” he added.

Now an established singer-songwriter under Lynx Entertainment, KiDi noted that he appreciated his family’s point of view, as it was fueled by their concern of his future.

“When they go out to the public, sometimes they see these veteran musicians who are now old, and then there is nothing really happening for them; it scared them as parents, and they always say we don’t want this to be your future,” he said.

KiDi pointed out that because of his multi talents, he found it difficult to choose a career when he was younger.

KiDi is known to have been a good athletic during his high school days and also as a boy singer. This caused his mother, who was supportive of him when he used to sing in church at age 12, to be apprehensive as she believed this could derail her son’s focus on his books.