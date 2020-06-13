A few years ago, there were some speculations that the young rapper enjoyed some privileges during the audition period for TV3 Talented Kidz show.

Addressing the speculations, he said it was true and that he didn’t take the show seriously until it got to the eviction period.

“I had won a rap competition at the time when they invited me to the show. So, I didn’t go through the audition phase,” Tuutulapato, now 15, told VibesIn5.

“I didn’t take it seriously. I thought it was just some weekend show where I’ll perform. So, performed poorly in the first two weeks until the eviction started,” he added.

Watch the interview below.